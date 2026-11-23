Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: The Directorate of Education (DoE) is all set to activate the registration window for the Delhi Nursery admissions from December 1, 2026, for the academic session 2027-28. Parents can fill out the application form till December 28, 2026; once the window closes, no admission forms will be accepted. The final selection list will be released on January 20, 2027.

The admission criteria and points system for Delhi nursery admission will be issued today by the directorate. Following this, the Delhi schools will issue the list of students and their points on January 4, 2027. In case any parents have queries or objections regarding the student's list or points, they will be able to submit them to the school from January 5 to 11, 2027.

The final point list for Delhi Nursery admission 2027 will be released on January 12, and the objection window to raise queries related to the first point list will be activated on January 21 and will close on January 28, 2027.

After the issue of the first list, the second list for the Delhi Nursery admission will be released on February 5, 2027, and the grievance window for parents will be open from February 6 to 12, 2027. Following this, the third list of vacancies will be announced on February 22, 2027.

This is the first time that lower KG and upper KG have also been included in the new admission system along with the nursery class. The nursery admission 2027 process will conclude on March 12, 2027.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2027: Documents Required

Provided below is the list of documents that the parents require during the admission process:

Proof of residence

Child's birth certificate

Voter ID

Domicile certificate

Passport

Aadhar card

Ration card/Smart card

Electricity/water bill

Parent's identity proofs

Parents must carry the photocopies of the above-mentioned documents.