Delhi EWS Admission 2026: Final Lottery Result Released, Check School Allotment

Delhi EWS Admission 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, has released the final computerized lottery results for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories. The results are available for Nursery, KG and Class 1 for the 2026-27 academic session. Parents can check the allotted school and other details through the official EWS admission portal at ewsadmissions.delhi.gov.in and the DoE website at edudel.nic.in. The department has also published draw results for EWS/Freeship admissions to Classes 3 to 9.

Click here: Delhi EWS Final Lottery Result 2026 for Nursery, KG, Class 1

How To Check Delhi EWS Admission Result 2026?

Parents can follow these steps to check the final lottery result:

Visit the official website at ewsadmissions.delhi.gov.in.

Open the "Circulars" section on the homepage.

Select the relevant class and category-wise result link.

Download the result PDF.

Search for the child's name in the list.

Save the PDF for future reference.

Delhi EWS Admission 2026: Final Lottery Details

The final draw has allotted seats to 1,306 EWS/DG and three CWSN students for Nursery. For KG, 586 EWS/DG students and one CWSN student have been allotted schools.

For Class 1, the draw has allotted schools to 2,233 EWS/DG students and 15 CWSN students. Overall, 4,144 students have received school allotments through the final draw for Nursery, KG and Class 1.

Students selected through the computerized draw must complete document verification and admission formalities at their allotted private unaided recognised school. Parents should check the official DoE guidelines and contact the allotted school for details about verification, required documents and admission deadlines.

The department has also released separate EWS/DG and CWSN lists and draw results for EWS/Freeship admissions to Classes 3 to 9.