Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result Out For 2026-27 Admission

The School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra, has published the result for Maharashtra Right to Education (RTE) lottery 2026. Parents and guardians can access the lottery results from the Maharashtra Education Portal at student.maharashtra.gov.in. The RTE lottery ensures access to education for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) or disadvantaged groups, securing free, 25 per cent reserved seats in private, unaided primary schools for the 2026-27 academic year.

A total of 2,89,332 applications have been received by the board against 1,14,826 vacancies across the state. According to the official data, 9,243 applications have been received for the 348 RTE schools in the Ahilya Nagar District, offering 3,765 RTE vacancies. 99 schools in Dhule district offer 1,307 seats. 1,465 seats have been offered in the 73 RTE schools of Mumbai.

RTE Admission 2026: How To Check Lottery Result?

Applicants who have registered for the 25 per cent reserved quota seats, can follow the steps given below to check their application status.

Step 1: Visit the official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled 'RTE 25% Admission for 2026-27'.

Step 3: Enter registration details in the login window.

Step 4: The lottery result will appear on screen.

Candidates are advised to download the result PDF for future reference.

Documents Required

Students selected in the Maharashtra RTE merit list have to appear for document verification. Parents must arrange the list of documents given below for admission.

Child's birth certificate

Aadhaar Card (of parents and candidate)

Residence proof

Income certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Passport-sized photographs

RTE application form

Allotment letter

It is also important to note that the Maharashtra RTE results are released in multiple stages, that is, the main list followed by waiting lists.