Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025 Out, Check Steps To View Result

The Maharashtra Right to Education (RTE) announced the results for the 2025-26 school admissions. Parents who applied under the 25 per cent reserved quota for economically weaker and disadvantaged groups will receive the status of their admission on the registered mobile numbers. The RTE admission process is managed by the Directorate of Primary Education and helps eligible students get free admission to private schools.



Verification committees have been formed under the supervision of Group Education Officers and Administrative Officers to verify the Maharashtra RTE admissions documents of students. These committees will conduct an initial assessment of the documents submitted by parents. After successful verification, the authorities will record student's admission online and issue a provisional allotment letter. The final confirmation of admission will take place after the completion of the document verification process. The authorities will cancel any admission obtained through false information at any stage of the process.



The Maharashtra government covers the school fees for these students, ensuring that children from underprivileged backgrounds have access to quality education.



Statewide, 1,09,111 seats have been allocated across 8,863 private schools for the 2025-26 academic session. This year, a total of 3,05,161 students applied for RTE admissions in Maharashtra. In Pune district, 61,687 students applied for RTE admissions, but only 18,507 seats are available across 960 schools.



The admission process was held in two phases: from January 14 to 27 and January 27 to February 2. The lottery was conducted as scheduled on February 10. The admission process is set to begin around February 15, 2025.

Steps to check Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 results