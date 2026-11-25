Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28: The nursery admission process in the National Capital is set to begin soon. In private schools, the admission process for the 2027-28 academic session is scheduled to begin on December 1. Admission will depend on meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria, with the distance between a student's home and the school being one of the key factors considered by several schools.

Schools award additional points based on neighbourhood proximity, meaning students living closer to the school may receive more points and have a better chance of securing admission. Several schools award 30 to 70 points out of 100 for proximity to the school.

According to a Times of India report, some schools have earmarked 50 to 70 of the 100 available points for neighbourhood proximity, while the weightage goes up to 90 points at a few schools.

The report states that Delhi Public School (DPS) Vasant Vihar and DPS East of Kailash award up to 50 points for neighbourhood proximity. Having a sibling at either campus or at DPS RK Puram earns an applicant 26 points, while each eligible parent who is an alumnus of DPS RK Puram earns 12 points.

"Neighbourhood proximity carries up to 50 points, measured by aerial distance from the respective campus. Applicants living within 6 km get 50 points, with the score falling to 20 beyond 15 km," a member of the DPS school administration told the TOI.

How Many Points For What Distance?

Some schools have different point systems based on the distance between the student's home and the school. Under one such system:

0 to 1 km: Up to 70 points

More than 1 km to 8 km: Up to 60 points

More than 8 km: Up to 50 points

Keep This In Mind While Filling The Form

Parents should pay close attention to the school's distance from their home while filling out the nursery admission form. They should prioritise schools located closer to their residence and prepare a list of the nearest schools before applying to their preferred schools.

Other Factors That Can Improve Admission Chances

Apart from the distance between the home and school, several other factors can also improve a child's chances of securing admission. If a sibling is already studying at the school, applicants may receive 15 to 40 points. Similarly, if either parent is an alumnus of the same school, they may receive 10 to 20 points.

Children of government employees who have been transferred may also receive additional points under the admission criteria prescribed by some schools.

Each school determines its own admission criteria and point system. Schools are required to upload their admission criteria and the points assigned to each criterion on the Directorate of Education's website by November 26. Parents can check the criteria on the official website.

Most schools have already finalised their point systems for the upcoming nursery admission process.