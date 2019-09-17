JNU Poll Body Allowed To Release Students' Union Results

Delhi HC permits JNU election committee to declare JNUSU poll result.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) election committee to declare the results of the students' union polls held on September 6.

The court also allowed JNU to notify the poll result in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

"JNU is permitted to notify the result in accordance with the recommendation of Lyngdoh Committee," said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva while disposing a students' plea alleging that their nominations for the polls were illegally rejected for elections of councillor in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).

The announcement of the results of JNUSU was kept on stay by the Delhi High Court after petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.

Students of the university had cast their vote for a number of posts in the students' body on September 6.

67.9 per cent voting was recorded the counting for which had begun later in the evening.

One of the grievances raised by a petitioner was that the election commission of the university has reduced the number of councillor seats from 55 to 46.

He said that this was against recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee that enables each school or department to have representation in the student body.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.