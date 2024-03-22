Cyprus Institute Of Neurology And Genetics Offering Scholarships To Indian Students

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Cyprus and the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) are offering up to three postgraduate (MSc) scholarships to lndian nationals for the academic year 2024-2025. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. The deadline to fill the applications is May, 14, 2024.

The scholarship is being offered for the following MSc programmes-

MSc in Molecular Medicine

MSc in Medical Genetics

MSc in Neuroscience

MSc in Biotechnology

All programmes are accredited by the Republic of Cyprus, the European Union countries and other countries.

An official notification by the Ministry of Education, Government of India read, "There is no nomination for this scholarship from the Govemment of lndia and selection of recipients of scholarships are done directly by CING, Republic of Cyprus."

Eligibility

To be admitted to the MSc programs, a student must meet at least the minimum requirements listed below:

A Bachelor's degree from a recognised accredited institution, in a related field

English Language Certification or other accepted International Standard, if the previous degree obtained was not in English