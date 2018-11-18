Cyclone Gaja: New Schedule Of Pondicherry University Examinations Soon

Due to heavy rainfall on November 16, 2018, Pondicherry University declared holiday.

New Schedule of postponed examinations of Pondicherry University and affiliated colleges will be announced shortly, said a statement from the varsity. Due to cyclone Gaja storms and heavy rains, the examinations of Pondicherry University and affiliated colleges in all the centres at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar scheduled on November 15, 16 and 17 were postponed. On 17th Saturday (yesterday), the examinations of Affiliated Colleges of Arts, Science and Engineering Colleges were postponed except MBBS examinations.

New Schedule of the postponed examinations of Pondicherry University affiliated colleges will be announced shortly by Dr. Chitra, Controller of Examinations (CoE), Pondicherry University, said the statement.

On account of declaration of holiday of PU the end semester examinations scheduled to be conducted on Friday i.e. November 16, was postponed. Fresh dates will be announced by the Heads of the concerned Departments (HoDs).

"Hence, The Students of the Pondicherry University and Pondicherry University Affiliated Colleges are requested to take note of the new schedule of examinations and appear for examinations accordingly," said a statement from Pondicherry University.

Several varsities in Tamil Nadu including Anna University, Annamalai University and Central University of Tamil Nadu have postponed due to Cyclone Gaja.

Meanwhile, , Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday that the number of deaths due to cyclone Gaja, which hit Tamil Nadu's coastal districts on Friday, has increased to 33.

Speaking to reporters at Salem, about 350 kilometres from Chennai, Mr Palaniswami said that 20 men, 11 women, and 2 children died due to the cyclone that crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam districts between 12.30 am and 2.30 am on Friday.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts, damaging houses, huts and crops.

Mr Palaniswami said about 70 livestock and several goats, poultry and deer have also died due to the cyclone.

Some 127,000 trees were uprooted by the strong cyclonic winds that touched a maximum speed of about 120 kmph, the Chief Minister added.

He said supplies of water, milk and food were being distributed to the people affected by the calamity.

About 177,500 people are staying in 351 relief camps in the cyclone-affected areas.

(With PTI Inputs)

