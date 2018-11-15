Cyclone Gaja: Central University Of Tamil Nadu Cancels Exam

Cyclone Gaja: Schools Closed, Universities Cancel Exams

As the State prepares to brave the cyclone 'Gaja', many Universities have cancelled the exams. Anna University, Pondicherry University and Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) have cancelled their exams for all the courses that were supposed to be held on November 15, 2018. The CUTN will announce a new date later on the official website. Likewise Pondicherry University on November 14 also cancelled the exams at all the Centres at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

'All Faculty and Non-Teaching Staff are hereby to keep maximum vigil over the situation. Chief Wardens and Wardens are instructed to monitor the students activity in and around and ensure comfortable and secure stay of the students,' reads the official statement from CUTN.

Meanwhile, Anna University has announced the new date for the exams cancelled today. The exams have been rescheduled to November 22, 2018.

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in seven districts, including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram, and the government has advised private firms, and establishments to send back their employees early.

As of now, the cyclone has intensified into a severe storm. It is expected to cross the coast by this late evening or night. Since evening, heavy rains have been lashing parts of Nagapattinam district and surrounding areas. Power supply has been disconnected in the regions.

