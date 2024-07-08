CUET-UG Retest From July 15-19 If Complaints Found Genuine

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the re-examination and released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. The re-test for CUET UG 2024 will be conducted from July 15 to 19, 2024, if the complaints were genuine, as stated in the official notification. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key until July 9, 5 PM, with a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

The NTA will evaluate the objections raised by candidates and, if found valid, will issue the final answer key.

The entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 locations. This year, the NTA administered the exam in a hybrid format for the first time. For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode.

The provisional answer key was originally scheduled for release on June 30, but it was delayed to avoid any errors, according to NTA sources. The delay caused anxiety among the 9,68,201 students who took the exam. This year, 14,90,293 students, including 6,60,311 female candidates, registered for the CUET. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.

Introduced in 2022, the exam offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the central universities or other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.



