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CUET UG Exam Begins For Over 1.2 Lakh Candidates, 79% Allotted Their First City Choice

CUET UG 2026: The most opted subject is English with 1.64 lakh candidates. Chemistry, Physics, and General Aptitude followed the list.

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CUET UG Exam Begins For Over 1.2 Lakh Candidates, 79% Allotted Their First City Choice
The CUET UG 2026 is being conducted in 14 international cities.

CUET UG Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 today, May 11. The undergraduate entrance examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026, in computer-based test mode. A total of 15,68,866 candidates have registered for the CUET UG exams this year. About 43 per cent of the total registrations have come from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi. 

The NTA informed via a press release that 96.6 per cent of candidates have been allotted one of their preferred cities. Additionally, 79 per cent have been allotted their first choice of city. The common entrance test is being conducted across 35 shifts over the 21-day examination window.

CUET UG 2026: Must-Carry Items

According to the official document, students must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

  • Printed admit card with self declaration
  • Two passport-sized photographs
  • Original valid ID proof

According to official records, the most opted subject in the CUET UG 2026 is English with 1.64 lakh candidates. Chemistry, Physics, and General Aptitude followed the list. 

Exams At 13 Countries Abroad 

The CUET UG 2026 is being conducted in 14 international cities across 13 countries. Check the list below.

  1. Sharjah, UAE
  2. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  3. Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)
  4. Kuwait
  5. Kathmandu, Nepal
  6. Doha, Qatar
  7. Muscat, Oman
  8. Manama, Bahrain
  9. Singapore
  10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  11. Washington DC, USA
  12. Munich, Germany
  13. Nigeria, Lagos
  14. West Java, Indonesia

The NTA has stated that elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with the examination centres and concerned authorities to ensure smooth, secure, and fair conduct of the exam. 

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