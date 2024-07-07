CUET UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Until July 9

CUET UG Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can access their answer key by visiting the official website using their application numbers and date of birth.

The testing agency has also issued the question papers and examinees' responses along with the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key until July 9 at 5pm. They will have to make a payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

Candidates have the option to contest the OMR grading by submitting a representation along with a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

Display of Provisional Answer Keys, Question Paper, and Scanned Images of OMR Sheets with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2024 pic.twitter.com/lLJX1tZNzT — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 7, 2024

The NTA will evaluate the objections raised by candidates, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be issued.

The entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses at central and other participating universities took place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 across 379 locations. This year, for the first time, the NTA administered the exam in a hybrid format.

As per the original schedule, the provisional answer key was set to be released on June 30. According to NTA sources the delay happened to avoid any errors in the answer key.

The delay caused anxiety among the 9,68,201 students who took the exam. This year, 14,90,293 students registered for the CUET, including 6,60,311 female candidates.

A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.



