CUET UG 2026: NTA Likely To Announce Results, Final Answer Key Soon

Lakhs of students who appeared for the CUET UG 2026 exam are eagerly waiting for the announcement of their results. With the provisional answer key already released, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now expected to declare the final answer key and scorecards soon. While the agency has not confirmed an official result date yet, past trends suggest that the results could be announced by the end of June or in early July.

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2026 exam between May 11 and May 31. Some students also appeared for rescheduled and re-exams held on June 6 and June 7. The provisional answer key was released on June 9.

Last year, CUET UG was held from May 13 to June 3, and the results were declared on July 4. Based on a similar timeline, the CUET UG 2026 results are expected to be announced by the end of June or in early July.

Before releasing the results, NTA reviews all objections submitted against the provisional answer key.

How to Check and Download CUET UG 2026 Scorecard

1. Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the "CUET UG 2026 Result/Scorecard" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth/password.

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Download and save the scorecard for future admission processes.