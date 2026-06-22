CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key Released: 7 Questions Dropped, Result Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check the final answer key on the official CUET UG website.

According to the final answer key, NTA has dropped seven questions after reviewing the objections raised by candidates during the challenge window. Questions that were found to have errors or issues after the review process have been removed from the final evaluation.

How to download final answer key

Here is how students can download the CUET UG final answer key:

Visit the official CUET website: cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key" link.

The final answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Check the subject-wise question IDs and correct answers.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Take a printout, if required.

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The final answer key has been prepared after considering the feedback and objections submitted by candidates. The responses were examined by subject experts before making the final changes.

With the release of the final answer key, candidates are now waiting for the CUET UG 2026 results. NTA is expected to announce the results soon, although the agency has not confirmed the exact result date yet.

Direct link to download final answer key

The CUET UG score will be used by participating universities for undergraduate admissions across various courses. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA CUET website for the latest updates regarding the result declaration and admission process.

Students should also keep their login details ready to download their scorecards once the results are announced.