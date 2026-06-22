CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Out; 87% Students Get Updates On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for Class 12 verification of marks and re-evaluation outcomes for students who had applied for the process. According to official, results for nearly 87 per cent of students have been released today and can be accessed on the official portal results.digilocker.gov.in.

The board has also commenced the release of outcomes related to the "Verification of Issues Observed" and the re-evaluation process for Class XII answer sheets. Students who had requested verification of marks, obtained photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, or applied for re-evaluation can now check their updated results through the designated digital platforms.

CBSE said that each application has been processed through a robust, transparent and carefully monitored system. The board emphasised that strict evaluation protocols were followed to ensure fairness, accuracy and consistency in the post-result review process. This step is part of CBSE's ongoing efforts to strengthen trust in its evaluation system and provide students with a fair opportunity to address discrepancies, if any, in their marks.

The board has further advised students and parents not to believe in rumours or unverified social media posts circulating regarding re-evaluation results. It has clearly stated that all authentic updates and notifications will be made available only through official CBSE communication channels.

Students are encouraged to regularly check the official CBSE website and DigiLocker portal for updates regarding pending results and further instructions. Those who still do not see their results have been advised to wait, as remaining applications are being processed in a phased manner.