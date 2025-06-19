CUET UG 2025 Objection Window For Provisional Key Closes On June 20, Check Here

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections for the provisional answer key of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on June 20, 2025. Candidates can check the provisional answer key and raise objections before 11 PM tomorrow on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

A mandatory fee of Rs.200 is required to be paid by the candidates for raising any objection. No objection will be considered by the agency if the fee has not been paid.

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objections?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Under the Activity tab, click on "Answer Key Challenge for CUET(UG) 2025".

Enter your login credentials of application number, password and captcha code.

Hit "Login" button.

Type or select the objection against Answer Key.

Submit the objection.

If any, changes will be made and based on that, the final answer key will be prepared.

As per the official notice issued by NTA "No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final."

CUET UG 2025 was held in multiple shifts from May 13 to June 4, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Over 13 lakh candidates had registered for the CUET 2025 exam, which was conducted in 379 cities across India and 26 cities abroad.

