CUET UG 2024 Online Application Portal To Be Launched Soon, Check Details

CUET UG 2024

The National Testing Agency will soon launch the online application portal for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024. The announcement was made by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on social media platform X. Mr Kumar posted, “NTA is preparing to launch the CUET-UG online application portal by this evening today.”

After the launch of the online portal, candidates will be able to register for the undergraduate entrance exam. Interested and eligible students can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 15-31, 2024. The results are expected to be out within three weeks of the final test.

Eligibility for candidates

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent examination, regardless of their age are eligible to take the CUET UG 2024 exam. However, candidates must meet the age requirements, if any, set by the university, institution, or organisation where they seek admission.

Candidates currently undertaking their Class 12 exams in 2024 are eligible to apply. However, they must provide necessary documentation confirming their Class 12 qualification within the time frame outlined in the university's admission information bulletin for consideration.

Steps to Apply

Step 1- Visit the official website.

Step 2- Access the registration link available on the website.

Step 3- Fill in personal details in the online application form.

Step 4- Enter qualification details in the specified fields.

Step 5- Upload scanned versions of your photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 6- Proceed with the fee payment using online options.

Step 7- Submit your application and obtain the CUET UG 2024 application form.