CUET-Undergraduate 2024 Registration Process Begins, Exam From May 15-31

CUET UG 2024: The application process commenced on Tuesday with a deadline set for March 26.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- Undergraduate on Tuesday. The examination will be held in hybrid mode from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day, and the results will be declared on June 30. The application process commenced on Tuesday with a deadline set for March 26. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

𝐂𝐔𝐄𝐓- 𝐔𝐆 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 online application portal is open now. Students can register and apply online at 🔗https://t.co/oh9l6IxnfDpic.twitter.com/hNvk3yHCWX — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) February 27, 2024

The exam for enrollment in undergraduate courses will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu - in 380 cities, including 26 cities abroad.

Launched in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or CUET (UG), offers a unified opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating institutions, which include state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.

Unlike previous editions, where candidates could select up to 10 subjects, students are now allowed to select a maximum of six subjects.