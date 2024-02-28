CUET UG 2024: Check Major Changes In Common University Entrance Test 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG). Candidates aspiring to take the undergraduate entrance exam can visit the official website for submitting the applications for the exam.

CUET-UG was introduced in 2022 to provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations including state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.

Candidates have time till March 26 to submit the application forms. The exam will be held from May 15 to 31 in two or three shifts per day. The results will be announced on June 30.

Hybrid mode

The CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in a hybrid mode. The decision to conduct the exam as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) or in pen-and-paper mode will lie with the NTA which will decide considering multiple factors. News agency PTI cited officials as saying that for subjects having a high number of registrations, the exam will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode using the optical mark recognition (OMR) format, and for others it will continue to be computer-based.

Options for six subjects

The candidates will be allowed to choose a maximum of six subjects unlike previous editions when they could appear in up to 10 subjects.

The exam for enrollment in undergraduate courses will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu - in 380 cities, including 26 cities abroad.