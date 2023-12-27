Registration Process Begins For Postgraduate Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NTA to submit the application forms online by January 24, 2024. The forms can be submitted by 11:50 pm on the last date. The deadline for successful transaction of fee through debit/credit card/Net banking/UPI is January 25, 2024.

The correction window for making changes in the particulars of application forms will open from January 27-29, 2024. The advance city intimation slip will be out from March 4, 2024. The admit cards will be available from March 7, 2023. The examination is scheduled from March 11-28, 2024.

The CUET PG - 2024 has been introduced for admission into various postgraduate programmes in Central and State Universities/ Institutions and participating Deemed/ Private participating Universities/ Institutions for academic session 2024-25. The Common University Entrance Test will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities. A single examination will enable the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various participating universities/ Institutions across the country.

The medium of question paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech higher sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System)