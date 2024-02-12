CUET PG: Correction Window For Postgraduate Entrance Exam To Close Tomorrow

Candidates who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate course (CUET-PG) can make changes in their application forms by February 13, 2024. The correction window for the application process will be closed on February 13, 2024 by 11:50 pm.

"No correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI," read an official notification by National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA will conduct the CUET (PG) - 2024 from March 11 to March 28, 2024 at various examination centres located across India and abroad. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance examination will take place in three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours.

The preliminary answer key for CUET PG will be released on April 4. Details regarding the examination cities for CUET PG will be available on the website on March 4 and admit cards will be accessible starting March 7, 2024.

What is CUET-PG

The Common University Entrance Test will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the universities. A single examination will enable the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various participating universities/ Institutions across the country.

The medium of question paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech higher sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System).