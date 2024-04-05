CUET PG Answer Key Expected To Be Out Soon

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 answer key and response sheet are expected to be out soon. Once released, candidates will be able to access them on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 took place from March 11 to 28 in online mode across 572 exam centres in 262 cities, including nine foreign cities.

The examination saw the participation of around 4,60,000 candidates.

After the release of the answer key, candidates will be able to raise objections on questions by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The objections will be accepted only if they are submitted before the deadline.

After the final results are out, universities will publish a merit list. The CUET (PG) Scorecard 2024 provided by the NTA will be used by universities for individual counselling processes and criteria.

CUET PG 2024 answer key: Steps to download

Step 1- Go to the official website of NTA CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select the link titled "CUET PG final answer key 2024"

Step 3- A new PDF of the final answer key will appear on your screen

Step 4- Review the answer key and download the PDF for future reference.

According to the NTA, 190 universities will use CUET PG scores for their admission process. These include 105 private and deemed universities, nine government institutions, and 38 central and state-run institutions.

CUET PG 2024: Reservation policies

Approximately 15% of seats are reserved in every program for SC category candidates.

Around 7.5% of seats are set aside for ST category candidates in every course.

Approximately 5% of seats are reserved in every programme for students with disabilities.