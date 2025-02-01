CUET PG 2025: Registrations To Close For Postgraduate Entrance Exam, Check Details To Apply



Registrations for the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET- PG) - 2025 are set to close today, February 1, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the postgraduate entrance exam can fill the application forms by 11:50 pm today. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to register for the exam. CUET PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes into central universities and other participating universities/ institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges.



Steps to register for CUET PG 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. Step 2: On the home page, click on the CUET PG 2025 link

On the home page, click on the CUET PG 2025 link Step 3: Select 'New Registration'.

Select 'New Registration'. Step 4: Fill in the application form with accurate personal and academic details.

Fill in the application form with accurate personal and academic details. Step 5: Upload the required documents, including a recent passport-sized photograph and signature.

Upload the required documents, including a recent passport-sized photograph and signature. Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Pay the application fee. Step 7: Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

An official notification by the NTA noted, "The candidates will be required to submit only one application form for the exam. Under no circumstances, they will be allowed to fill more than one application form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one application form."

The window for correction in particulars will be open from February 3-5, 2025. The announcement of the city of examination will be made in the first week of March 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website four days before the actual date of the exam. CUET PG is scheduled for March 13, 2025 to March 31, 2025.

The medium of the question paper for CUET (PG)- 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). A total of 157 subjects are being offered in the CUET (PG) – 2025.

The Ministry of Education and UGC conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all postgraduate programmes in all central universities, other participating universities / institutions / organisations / autonomous colleges since 2022. The exam provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country.