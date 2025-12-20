CUET PG 2026 Exam Allows Up To Four City Choices For Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification mentioning the changes of the CUET PG 2026 exam. Candidates registered for the postgraduate entrance exam CUET PG will be allowed to select up to four examination city choices for appearing in the exam this year. The cities can be shortlisted within the state of their permanent or present residence.

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms will be given an opportunity to update their additional exam city choices from January 18, 2026 to January 20, 2026.

The official notification by the NTA reads, "To provide greater flexibility to students, candidates will be permitted to select up to four examination city choices within the state of their permanent or present residence, subject to the availability of examination cities. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms will be given an opportunity to exercise or update their additional examination city choices during the correction window from January 18, 2026 to January 20, 2026."

NTA had earlier reduced the number of exam cities for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026. The exam cities for 2026 have been reduced from 312 to 292. The CUET PG 2026 exam will be conducted in 272 cities in India and 16 abroad. While changes have been made to the exam cities, NTA has not made any modifications to the exam pattern and the number of subjects. CUET PG will be conducted for 157 subjects for a duration of 90 minutes per paper.

Registrations for the exam are ongoing and will conclude on January 14, 2026. Candidates can apply online at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg or nta.ac.in. The application correction window will be open from January 18 to 20, 2026 and the exam is scheduled in March 2026.

Meanwhile, candidates who wish to apply for the CUET UG undergraduate entrance exam are required to be prepared with the following documents:

Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- UDID Card/Disability Certificate should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

Category Certificate-The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.

Qualifying CUET PG allows candidates to pursue postgraduate programs at Central, State, private and Deemed Universities and other participating institutions for the 2026-27 academic session.