CUET PG 2024 Subject-Wise Schedule Released, Examination From March 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2024. The examination will be held online from March 11 to 28 nationwide and in 24 cities outside.

The CUET (PG)- 2024 examination will cover 157 subjects for 4,62,589 uniquely registered candidates.

City Intimation Slips for the examination will be released on the website nta.ac.in and pgcuet.samarth.ac.in approximately seven days before the examination date.

This time, the examination will be held in three sessions: the first session from 9am to 10.45am, the second session scheduled from 12.45pm to 2.30pm, and the third session from 4.30pm to 6.15pm. Each session will last 105 minutes.

The overall number of registrations has seen a slight increase, rising from last year's 4.5 lakh registrations to 4.6 lakh this time. Similar to the trend observed last year, the count of female registrations surpasses that of male registrations. Among the total 4,62,586 registrations, 2,47,990 belong to female candidates, 214,587 to male candidates, and nine registrations fall under the third gender category.