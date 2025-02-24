No Candidate Clears Odisha District Judge Written Exam

The Odisha District Judge Recruitment Examination 2024 has resulted in an unprecedented outcome, with none of the 366 candidates who were shortlisted to appear for the January 5 written test managed to qualify. The results, published by the Orissa High Court, confirmed a zero success rate, leaving all 45 district judge vacancies unfilled.



The recruitment process for the posts in the cadre of District Judge was conducted under two separate advertisements. Advertisement No. 11 for Direct Recruitment from the Bar and Advertisement No. 12 for the Limited Competitive Examination.

For Direct Recruitment from the Bar, 283 candidates were shortlisted to compete for 31 vacancies. The exam comprised three papers of 100 marks each, and candidates had to secure a minimum of 45% in each paper and 50% overall to qualify for the interview stage.



As per the official notification, none of the candidates met these criteria. The eligibility requirements included at least seven years of continuous legal practice, and candidates had to be between 35 and 45 years old as of April 1, 2024.

Similarly, the Limited Competitive Examination for Judicial Officers, conducted under Advertisement No. 12, aimed to fill 14 vacancies. A total of 83 aspirants were shortlisted for the exam, which consisted of two papers of 75 marks each.

Candidates needed at least 45% in each paper and 50% overall to proceed to the interview stage, but none of them qualified. The eligibility for this category required five years of service as a Civil Judge (Senior Division) as of April 1, 2024, with the same pay scale as the direct recruitment category.

However, the positions of both categories offered a pay scale of Rs 1,44,840 to Rs 1,94,660 along with usual allowances.