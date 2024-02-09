CUET PG 2024: Registration Extended For Postgraduate Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency has again extended the deadline for registrations to the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (CUET PG 2024). The new deadline for filling the online application form for the entrance exam is February 10, 2024.

Initially scheduled to end on December 25, the registration period was extended to December 31, 2023 and then to February 7, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates have now time till February 10, 2024 to submit their applications by visiting the official website.

An official notification from NTA read, "The candidates and concerned stakeholders are informed that registration of Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 has been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders."

Candidates have time until February 10, 11.50pm to submit the registration fee. The correction window will open on February 13. The entrance examination will take place from March 11 to 28, with three shifts daily, each lasting 1.45 hours.

The preliminary answer key for CUET PG will be released on April 4. Details regarding the examination cities for CUET PG will be available on the website on March 4 and admit cards will be accessible starting March 7, 2024.

CUET PG 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2- Select the registration link on the homepage

Step 3- Sign up and fill out the application form

Step 4- Upload the required documents and proceed with the payment of application fees.

Step 5- Save and print a copy of the application form for your records