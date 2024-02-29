CUET PG 2024: Guidelines For Candidates Appearing In Postgraduate Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024. The examination will be held in online mode from March 11 to 28 across the country and in 24 cities abroad. The paper for the postgraduate entrance exam will have a total of 75 questions and will be held for a duration of 105 minutes.

NTA has released a set of guidelines that must be followed by students while appearing in the exam. Any candidate found involved in unfair practices will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) case. Such candidates could be debarred for 3 years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action. The result of these candidates will be cancelled and will not be declared.

NTA defines unfair means practice as an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates.

The following have been listed by testing agency as unfair practices in exam: