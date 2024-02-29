CUET PG 2024: Guidelines For Candidates Appearing In Postgraduate Entrance Exam

New Delhi:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024. The examination will be held in online mode from March 11 to 28 across the country and in 24 cities abroad. The paper for the postgraduate entrance exam will have a total of 75 questions and will be held for a duration of 105 minutes.
NTA has released a set of guidelines that must be followed by students while appearing in the exam. Any candidate found involved in unfair practices will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) case. Such candidates could be debarred for 3 years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action. The result of these candidates will be cancelled and will not be declared.
NTA defines unfair means practice as an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates.
The following have been listed by testing agency as unfair practices in exam:
- Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments etc.
- Using someone to write examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying.
- Breaching examination rules or any direction issued by NTA in connection with CUET (PG) 2024 examination from time to time.
- Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly or attempting to do so.
- Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the examination time in the examination centre.
- Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates.
- Manipulation and fabrication of online documents such as admit card, rank letter, self-declaration, etc
- Forceful entry in /exit from examination centre/hall.
- Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the examination centre.
- Affixing/uploading of wrong/morphed photographs/signatures on the Application Form/Admit Card/Proforma
- Creating obstacles in smooth and fair conduct of the examination.
- Any other malpractices declared as Unfair Means by the NTA.