CUET PG 2024: Check Paper Structure, Marking Scheme For Postgraduate Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2024. The examination will be held in online mode from March 11 to 28 across the country and in 24 cities abroad. The paper for the postgraduate entrance exam will have a total of 75 questions and will be held for a duration of 105 minutes.

Students can choose a maximum of four question paper codes from a list of 157 subjects available across domains including BEd, MEd, Commerce, Finance, Management, Science, MTech Higher Science among others. The entire syllabus for the entrance exam is available on the NTA/ Samarth website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Medium of exam

The medium of question paper for CUET (PG) 2024 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, MTech Higher Sciences and Acharya papers. The CUET-PG for Humanities, Sciences and common papers would be conducted in bilingual languages. The MTech/Higher Sciences would be held in English only. The paper for languages will be conducted in the respective language except for Linguistic which would be conducted in English. Acharya Papers would be held in Sanskrit language except Hindu Studies, Indian Knowledge System and Baudha Darshan.

Marking scheme

Each question in the exam will carry four marks. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. No mark will be deducted for leaving a question un-attempted.

As per the official notification, "To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks. In case a question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks will be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not."

The overall registrations in the exam has seen a slight increase, rising from last year's 4.5 lakh registrations to 4.6 lakh this time. Similar to the trend observed last year, the count of female registrations surpasses that of male registrations. Among the total 4,62,586 registrations, 2,47,990 belong to female candidates, 214,587 to male candidates, and nine registrations fall under the third gender category.