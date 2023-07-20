CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Declared, Result Soon

A total of 142 universities are participating in CUET PG 2023 examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET PG Result 2023 anytime soon on its official website for all subjects.

NTA, which held the CUET PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities, has already issued the answer keys for all the sets of question papers. Candidates can obtain the answer key by visiting the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, over 8.76 lakh candidates registered for the national-level PG entrance exam for admission to central universities and other participating universities. The exam was held between June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30 in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India. Once the CUET PG results 2023 are announced, candidates who will fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the desired PG courses offered by the participating universities.

Here's how to check and download the scorecard:

Visit the official website of CUET– cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET result 2022 link on the homepage Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit The CUET PG 2022 result will get displayed on the screen Download and take the printout of the CUET scorecard for further reference.

