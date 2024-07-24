CTET July 2024 Answer Key Out, Dissatisfied Candidates Can Raise Objections

CTET July 2024 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can access the answer key on the The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Those who appeared in the exam can access the answer key on the official website using their roll number and date of birth. The exam was held on July 7 across 136 cities nationwide in two shifts.

Candidates dissatisfied with the answers can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 per question. Challenges without the fee or submitted through other means (such as mail or letter) will not be accepted.

The notification states, "No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of the result of CTET - July, 2024 will be entertained."

CTET July 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "CTET July 2024 Answer Key" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The CTET Answer Key 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CTET 2024 Answer Key in PDF format.

Raise objections if required with the submission of proof.

Fill out the form and pay the processing fee.

Save the objections application for future reference.

Following the release of the CTET July 2024 result, each candidate will receive their marksheet and eligibility certificate via their DigiLocker accounts. To ensure security, the mark sheets and certificates will feature an encrypted QR code that can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker app.

The CTET 2024 had two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8. The examination comprised 150 multiple-choice questions, with each correct answer awarding one mark. There is no negative marking.

The CTET 2024 qualification certificates will be valid for life for all categories. There is no cap on the number of attempts a person can make to obtain the CTET certification. Qualified candidates may retake the test to improve their scores.