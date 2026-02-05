CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall Ticket To Be Out Soon, Direct Link To Download Here

CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may release the CTET Admit Card 2026 at any time. Candidates who have applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 will be able to download their hall tickets through the official website, ctet.nic.in, once the admit cards are released.

In an official post on social media platform X, CBSE has advised candidates to carefully check their exact CTET exam date, shift, and timing mentioned on the admit card and reach the examination centre well in advance. The board has clearly stated that entry will not be allowed after the reporting time, and no requests for a change of exam city, centre, or date will be entertained.

When will CTET 2026 be conducted?

The CTET 2026 examination will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026, across more than 140 cities nationwide. The exam will be conducted in two shifts on both days.

First shift: 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

Second shift: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

What to do if there is an error on the admit card?

If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the e-admit card, such as name, photograph, signature, or other details, that does not match the confirmation page, they must immediately contact the CTET Unit to get the issue rectified in time.

How To Download CTET Admit Card 2026

Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CTET Admit Card 2026 link available under the Latest News section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: The CTET admit card will appear on the screen; check all details carefully.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination day.

For the CTET Admit Card 2026 direct link, download steps, exam guidelines, and all the latest updates, stay tuned to ndtv.com/education.