CTET 2024 July Registration Deadline Extended To April 5, Check Paper Pattern, Other Details

CTET 2024 will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8).

The application deadline for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July session 2024 has been extended to April 5. The registration process commenced on March 7, with the last date initially set for April 2. Those who have not yet registered for the exam can apply by visiting the official website.

The examination will take place on July 7 in 136 cities nationwide, with tests offered in 20 languages.

CTET July 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in.

Select the link titled "Apply online for CTET July 2024."

Provide the necessary details in the application form and note down the registration number.

Proceed to pay the examination fee and upload the necessary documents.

After completing the form, submit it and download a copy for your records.

Prospective candidates can find the syllabus, paper pattern, available languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, test cities, and important dates in the information bulletin.

CTET July 2024: Application Fee

Applicants from the General and OBC categories are required to submit Rs 1,000 for a single paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers. SC, ST, and differently-abled individuals need to pay Rs 500 for a single paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

CTET 2024: Exam Structure

The CTET exam consists entirely of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question offering four alternatives, from which one correct answer must be selected. Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking system in place.

The exam is divided into two papers. The first paper is designed for individuals aspiring to teach classes I to V, while the second paper is intended for those aiming to teach students of classes VI to VIII. It's important to note that candidates wishing to teach both levels must take both Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I, tailored for Classes I to V (Primary Stage), has a duration of two-and-a-half hours and follows a specific structure and content format, all of which are compulsory.

CTET 2024: Paper Pattern (Total: 150 MCQs, 150 Marks)

Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory) has 30 MCQs of 30 Marks

Mathematics (compulsory) contains 30 MCQs of 30 Marks

Environmental Studies (compulsory) consists of 30 MCQs worth 30 Marks

Language I (compulsory) - 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Language II (compulsory) - 30 MCQs, 30 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage:

The examination will last for two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory) - 30 MCQs, 30 Marks.

(ii) Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teachers)



OR

Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teachers) - 60 MCQs, 60 Marks

(iii) Language I (compulsory) - 30 MCQs, 30 Marks.

(iv) Language II (compulsory) - 30 MCQs, 30 Marks.

The CTET January 2024 exam took place on January 21, with a staggering registration count of over 26 lakh candidates.