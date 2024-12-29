UGC NET 2024 December Registration Ends On December 30, Check Key Details

UGC NET 2024 December Registration: The application process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2024 will close on December 30. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The examination is scheduled to be held between February 16 and 28, 2025.

Candidates have the option to choose their preferred language for the application process, as the examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

UGC NET 2024 December Registration: Steps To Apply

Visit the CSIR UGC NET's official website.

Click on the "CSIR NET December 2024 Registration" link available on the homepage.

Complete the application form with the required details.

Pay the application fee and upload the necessary documents.

Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will last for three hours. The question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be available in both English and Hindi.

The exam will cover five subject papers:

Chemical Sciences

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Life Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

Exam Pattern



The examination will consist of two papers:

Paper 1:

Marks: 100

Questions: 50

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper 2:

Marks: 200

Questions: 100

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Assessing domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.



Total Duration

The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, with all questions being compulsory.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 Examination aims to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, admission to Ph.D. programs, or enrollment in Ph.D.-specific programs at Indian universities and colleges. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.