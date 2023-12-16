Register For Free Virtual Class For Company Secretary Exam, Check How

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a notification for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to be held in May 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the entrance exam by April 15, 2024. The exam will be held on May 4, 2024.

The notification also mentions details about the free access to online and virtual teaching for the CSEET preparation. The access can be availed by all registered candidates.

Eligibility

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam in the upcoming board exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMA), Graduates having minimum 50% marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

A total of 35 questions from each of these sections will be asked in the question paper. The marking scheme per section is 50 marks. The entire paper will have 140 questions with a total of 200 marks.

The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.