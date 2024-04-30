CSEET 2024: Company Secretary Mock Test To Be Held On May 1

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the mock test for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on May 1, 2024. The exam will be held through Remote Proctored mode for a duration of two hours.

ICSI conducts the exam to familiarise the candidates with the remote proctoring process. The institute notes that students must take the exam considering its importance and usefulness in preparing for the CSEET.

Candidates are required to login for the mock test 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.

The User Id and password for the mock test will be communicated by EMail / SMS to the candidates separately. The candidates are required to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/CSEET.

The complete process for downloading the browser can be checked on the following link

https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/Secure_Browser_Download.pdf

The application process for the CSEET is ongoing and will conclude on June 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI to register for the exam. The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course and is scheduled for July 6, 2024.

The institute will also share a link of CSEET virtual teaching classes to the candidates once they register for the entrance exam.



Eligibility criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.



Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.