CS Executive, Professional December 2023 Exams Results To Be Released Today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results for the CS Executive and Professional exams today. Candidates who took the exams can check their results on its official website. Additionally, a detailed subject-wise marks breakdown will be published.

The result for the Professional programme will be announced at 11am, while for the Executive programme, it will be announced at 2pm.

After the declaration of result, ICSI will dispatch the CS Executive and Professional scorecards to candidates' registered addresses. A candidate can contact the exam authority at exom@icsi.edu with their registration number if they don't receive their scorecard within 30 days.

To pass the December 2023 CS Executive and Professional exams, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 50% across all subjects. Successful CS Executive examinees will be eligible to enroll in the CS Professional program, which is a step towards becoming a qualified company secretary.

For the CS June 2024 session, CS Executive applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

Candidates must be at least 17 years old, with no upper age limit.

They must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any field except Fine Arts.

If they choose the CSEET route, they must pass the CSEET entrance exam.

As for candidates applying for the CS Professional June 2024 session, they must have cleared the CS Executive exam. The CS Executive and Professional exams for June 2024 are scheduled from June 1 to 10.