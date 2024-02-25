Company Secretary Professional Course Examination 2023 Result Declared, Check Toppers' List

ICSI CS Result 2023: Manisha Murarimohan Ghosh has topped the Professional course exam.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the December 2023 session results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional course examination. Manisha Murarimohan Ghosh has topped the Professional course exam, while Aditi Jain and Khushi Mukesh Jain secured the second and third positions. Those who took the exams can check their results on the official website.

ICSI CS Result December 2023: Check List of Rank Holders



ICSI CS Professional Result 2023: Direct link to check

The result of the Executive programme examination will be declared at 2pm.

ICSI will dispatch the CS Executive and Professional scorecards to candidates' registered addresses. Candidates can contact the exam authority at exom@icsi.edu with their registration number if they don't receive their scorecard within 30 days.

To pass the December 2023 CS Executive and Professional exams, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 50% across all subjects. Successful CS Executive examinees will be eligible to enroll in the CS Professional program, which is a step towards becoming a qualified company secretary.

For the CS June 2024 session, CS Executive applicants must fulfill the following criteria:

Candidates must be at least 17 years old, with no upper age limit.

They must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any field except Fine Arts.

If they choose the CSEET route, they must pass the CSEET entrance exam. As for candidates applying for the CS Professional June 2024 session, they must have cleared the CS Executive exam. The CS Executive and Professional exams for June 2024 are scheduled from June 1 to 10.