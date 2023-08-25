ICSI CS Results Declared: List Of Toppers And How To Check Score Online

CS Professional exam Results for June 2023 have been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on August 25. Candidates can check their results on the official site of ICSI, www.icsi.edu.

It must be noted that candidates will need their registration number and roll number to download their mark sheets, In addition, all the CS professional candidates will receive the physical mark sheets within 30 days. ICSI CS executive and Professional examinations of June 2023 were held from June 1 to June 10, in the pen and paper format.

CS Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: On any browser, open the official site of ICSI or simply click here: icsi.edu.

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, look for the ICSI CS Result 2023 active link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the login details mentioned on the admit card and tap on “submit.”

Step 4: The CS Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the result for future purposes.

Candidates should also remember that no result cum-marks statement will be issued by the institute in physical form. However, a hard copy of the marks or result statement will be given to the candidates of the professional programme exam.

According to the official notification, the next Executive Programme and Professional Programmes exam will be held later this year, in December. The dates of the examination are: December 21 and December 30. The registration window will open on August 26.

This year's toppers are:

ICSI CS Result: Professional exam toppers

Rank 1: Rashi Amrut Parakh

Rank 2: Jenny Dipen Panchmatia

Rank 3: Manya Shrivastava

