ICSI CS Professional Exam June 2024 Results Released

ICSI 2024:The next examination for the Professional Programme will be held from December 21, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
ICSI CS Professional Exam June 2024 Results Released
ICSI 2024: Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website.
ICSI CS Exam June 2024 Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional Programme. The results for the CS Executive Programme will be released by 2 pm. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website, www.icsi.edu. They are required to enter login credentials such as roll number and registration number to access their result.

ICSI 2024: Steps To Check CS Professional Result

  • Go to the official ICSI website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the link "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet" on the homepage
  • Enter your login details
  • Check your result and download it
  • Take a printout for future reference

In case the physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

The next examination for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from December 21, 2024, to December 30, 2024. The online examination and enrollment forms for the exam, along with the requisite fee, can be submitted from August 26, 2024.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. It is a national professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
ICSI has its headquarters in New Delhi, four regional offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, and 72 chapters across India.

Icsi Result Live, ICSI CS, ICSI Professional Result
