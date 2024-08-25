ICSI CS Professional Exam June 2024 Results Released

ICSI CS Exam June 2024 Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Professional Programme. The results for the CS Executive Programme will be released by 2 pm. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website, www.icsi.edu. They are required to enter login credentials such as roll number and registration number to access their result.

ICSI 2024: Steps To Check CS Professional Result

Go to the official ICSI website, icsi.edu

Click on the link "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet" on the homepage

Enter your login details

Check your result and download it

Take a printout for future reference

In case the physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

The next examination for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from December 21, 2024, to December 30, 2024. The online examination and enrollment forms for the exam, along with the requisite fee, can be submitted from August 26, 2024.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. It is a national professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

ICSI has its headquarters in New Delhi, four regional offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, and 72 chapters across India.