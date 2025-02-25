CS Professional Programme Exam Results Declared, Check Details

CS Professional Programme Results: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Professional Programme examination. The results, including subject-wise marks, will be available on the ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Professional Programme candidates have received a physical copy via mail. Candidates are advised to contact the institute if they do not receive their physical copies within 30 days of the result announcement. However, ICSI will also release the results for the Executive Programme soon.



ICSI CS December 2024 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the ICSI's official website, icsi.edu

Step 2. Go to the "Latest Updates" section, which will lead to a new page

Step 3. Find and click on the direct link to download the result

Step 4. Enter login credentials and submit them

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Check the details and download it

Step 7. Take a printout for future reference

The ICSI CS December 2024 examinations were conducted from December 21 to 30. Along with the results, the institute will also release the toppers' list.

ICSI CS June 2025 Exam

Additionally, ICSI has announced that the next Professional and Executive Programme examinations (Syllabus 2017 & 2022 for Professional, and Syllabus 2022 for Executive) will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025. The exams will take place in a single shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes, from 9 am to 9:15 am, to read the question paper. The registration window is set to open on February 26, 2025.