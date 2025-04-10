ICSI Reopens Enrollment Window For Company Secretary June 2025 Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is reopening the Online Enrolment Window for June, 2025 session of CS exams. The enrolment window will be reopened from 10 am on April 18, 2025 till April 19, 2025.



Candidates who registered for the exam can submit request for

Examination enrolment (with Late Fee)

Addition of Module (with Late Fee)

Exemption on the basis of higher qualification



The official notification by ICSI further noted that students can submit request(s) for change of examination centre, medium, module and elective subject during the period from April 20, 2025 to May 1, 2025 till 16:00 hours.



ICSI also noted that any request for a change in the enrollment form will not be entertained after this.



Students who are under Executive Programme (2022 syllabus) and Professional Programme (2017 or 2022 Syllabus) and are desirous to appear in CS June, 2025 examination are required to pass Pre-exam test. Students may complete the Pre-exam test during the period from April 10, 2025 to April 18, 2025.

ICSI will conduct the Company Secretary Executive, Professional (2017) and Professional (2022) exams from June 1- June 10, 2025.

