CPRI Registration 2026: Know Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details

The Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) has started the online application process for the recruitment to a total of 110 posts. Candidates interested in applying for the Engineering Officer, Engineering Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician, Technical Attendant, Assistant or Multi-Tasking Staff posts can fill out their application form by visiting the official website, cpri.res.in.

Candidates are strongly advised to apply and submit their applications well in advance and do not wait until the last moment to submit the form as the organising body will not be held responsible for any last minute issue at the time registration. Before applying, applicants must carefully review the advertisement to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the desired post. The last date to submit the application process is October 12, 2026.

CPRI Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The CPRI eligibility criteria differs from post to post, candidates can check the post-wise eligibility below:

For the Engineering Officer Grade 1 post, applicants need to have a first class bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university. Along with it candidates also need a valid GATE score of the year 2024, 2025 or 2026. The maximum age is 30 years.

For Scientific Assistant applicants need a first class B.Sc. in Chemistry from a recognized University along with five years of experience in the relevant subject field.

For Engineering Assistant post candidates need a first class three year Diploma in Engineering or Technology in Electrical with five years of experience in relevant fields. The maximum age is 35 years.

Those applying for the Technician Grade 1 post need to have ITI Trade Certificate in Electrical or Mechanical. The maximum age is 28 years.

Candidates applying for the Multi-Tasking Staff Grade 1 post must have passed Matriculation or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. The maximum age is 25 years.

CPRI 2026 Recruitment: Steps to Apply

Candidates can check the steps mentioned below to fill out the CPRI recruitment application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website, cpri.res.in.

Step 2: Click on the career option present at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Under the career section, click on the current openings option.

Step 4: Now click on the application form link with advertisement number CPRI/06/2026.

Step 5: Now register for the exam by providing details such as name, category, date of birth, mobile number, email ID etc.

Step 6: Once registered for the exam, fill out the application form by provisioning educational and personal details.

Step 7: Now, upload the required documents.

Step 8: Lastly pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the submitted application form and save it for future reference.

Application Fee Payment

The application fee, once paid, is non-refundable and non-transferable. Check out the post wise fee payment.

Engineering Officer Gr.1, Scientific Assistant, Engineering Assistant Rs 1,000 for each post Technician Gr.1, Assistant Gr. II, Technical Attendant Grade 1 Rs 700 For each post

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen/women are exempted from payment of fees. The CPRI Head office is situated at Bangalore and its units are at Bhopal, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Kolkata, Guwahati and Raipur.