Coronavirus: IIT Bombay Releases Contact Tracking App For Possible Use By Authorities

Coronavirus: IIT Bombay releases app for contact tracking for possible use by authorities

A dedicated team at IIT Bombay along with some professional and experienced alumni, have built a platform, CORONTINE, to track potential/suspected (asymptomatic) coronavirus carriers. CORONTINE, according to a statement from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay said, is flexible, comprehensive, scalable and ready-to-use.

The CORONTINE platform and app can be helpful to authorities to register the asymptomatic carriers and track them to check if they confine to their quarantined zones, it said.

CORONTINE allows to geo-fence and automatically generates alerts (SMS, email, etc) if users move out of the quarantined zone.

The CORONTINE platform has provisions for organizing zones into regions and several other such features.

IIT Bombay also said the app is extremely customizable to the needs of the agencies.

Details about the CORONTINE app and the admin platform, along with the user manual, etc, can be found here at https://corontine.in.

Only an authorized person can login as admin to access the full features of the CORONTINE platform.

The IIT Bombay team which developed the app includes Prof Ganesh Ramakrishnan, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Prof Manjesh Hanawal, Department of IEOR, IIT Bombay.

