COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Choice Filling Starts Today; Check Allotment Date

COMEDK UGET 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET 2026 Round 4 choice filling has started for candidates participating in engineering counselling. As per the counselling schedule, candidates can change or edit their preferences in the choice filling form from 2 PM on August 26 to 4 PM on August 28, 2026. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will publish the Round 4 seat allotment result at 4 PM on September 1.

Candidates who receive seats must complete the required decision-making and fee payment process within the specified deadline. The Round 4 counselling schedule also includes reporting dates for candidates who accept and freeze their allotted seats.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Important Dates

Choice filling/editing: From 2 PM on August 26 to 4 PM on August 28, 2026

From 2 PM on August 26 to 4 PM on August 28, 2026 Round 4 allotment result: September 1, 2026, at 4 PM

September 1, 2026, at 4 PM Decision-making and fee payment: From 4 PM on September 1 to 2 PM on September 3, 2026

From 4 PM on September 1 to 2 PM on September 3, 2026 Reporting to allotted colleges: From 4 PM on September 1 to 3 PM on September 8, 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 4 Reporting Guidelines

Candidates who are allotted a seat under the Accept and Freeze option in Round 4 must report to their allotted college within the prescribed period. They are required to carry the online printout of the allotment letter and fee receipt while reporting.

The counselling authority has also clarified that there is no seat cancellation option during or after Round 4. Candidates allotted a seat in Round 4 are required to join the allotted college. Failure to report and continue studies may result in forfeiture of the tuition fee and other fees paid at the counselling level, along with a penalty of five times the fee.