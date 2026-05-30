COMEDK 2026 Counselling Registration Starts Today: Know How To Apply

COMEDK 2026 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the COMEDK 2026 Counselling registration today at 10:30 am, as per an official announcement. The exam body announced the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) result on May 29, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the COMEDK UGET 2026 counseling must download and print a copy of the online rank card. The COMEDK 2026 rank card is available under applicant login on the official website.

The last date for counselling registration and document upload is June 8, 2026, till 2 pm, as per the official information. The consortium conducts a centralised online counselling for undergraduate courses. The COMEDK 2026 exam was conducted on May 9.

COMEDK Counselling Process

In an official notification released today, the COMEDK has invited interested candidates who have qualified the COMEDK UGET to register for the 2026 counselling.

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website, comedk.org.

Log in to the applicant login using application number and password.

Click on the "Counselling Registration" tab.

Verify all details carefully and pay the registration fee of Rs 2000 (non-refundable).

After successful payment of application fee, click on the "Document Upload" tab.

Upload all documents as applicable for you.

Click on each document and recheck if the document uploaded by you is clear.

Click on submit.

Also check: List Of Architecture Colleges For COMEDK 2026 Admission

Candidates must note that the selection of seats for the undergraduate courses in participating institutions is based on merit, taking into account the performance of the candidate in COMEDK UGET 2026.