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COMEDK Result 2026: List Of Architecture Colleges For Admission

Students awaiting their COMEDK 2026 results, can check the location of their preferred colleges, and plan their academic journey accordingly.

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COMEDK Result 2026: List Of Architecture Colleges For Admission
The COMEDK 2026 score can be used for undergraduate admission.

COMEDK Result 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all prepared to announce the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) result today at 4 pm. Candidates will be able to check their rank and download their scorecard from the official website, comedk.org. The COMEDK 2026 score can be used for undergraduate admission to engineering and architecture courses across the state of Karnataka. 

COMEDK 2026: List Of Architecture Colleges For Admission 

Candidates can check the list of participating universities for the undergraduate architecture admission 2026 below.

  • Acharya's NRV School of Architecture, Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru
  • Angadi School of Architecture, Savagaon Road, Belagavi
  • KLE Technological University (Formerly known as BVBCET), Vidyanagar, Hubbali
  • BLDEA"s VP Dr. PG Halakatti College of Engineering & Technology, Ashram Road, Vijayapura
  • BMS School of Architecture, Yelahanka, Bengaluru
  • Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology & Management, Kanakapura Main Road, Bengaluru
  • GSSS School of Architecture for Women, KRS Road, Mysuru
  • KLS Gogte Institute of Technology, Udyambag, Belagavi
  • MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
  • Siddaganga Institute of Technology, BH Road, Tumakuru
  • Srinivas Institute of Technology, GHS Road, Mangaluru
  • SJB School of Architecture & Planning, Kengeri, Bengaluru
  • Reva University, Yelahanka, Bengaluru
  • Mysore School of Architecture, Lingambudi, Mysuru
  • RR School Of Architecture, Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru
  • Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning, Hoodi, Bengaluru
  • RV College of Architecture, Banashankari 6th Stage, Bengaluru
  • Wadiyar Centre for Architecture, Chamaraja Mohalla, Mysuru
  • Beary's Enviro-Architecture Design School, Near Mangalore University, Mangaluru
  • CMR University, Chagalatti, Bengaluru
  • BMS College of Architecture, Design & Planning, Bull Temple Road, Bengaluru
  • Sir MV School Of Architecture, Yelahanka, Bengaluru
  • Dayananda Sagar College of Architecture, Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru
  • Poojya Dr. Shivakumar Swamiji School of Architecture, Kalaburagi

Students awaiting their COMEDK 2026 results, can check the location of their preferred colleges, and plan their academic journey accordingly.

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