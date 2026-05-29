COMEDK Result 2026: List Of Architecture Colleges For Admission

COMEDK Result 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all prepared to announce the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) result today at 4 pm. Candidates will be able to check their rank and download their scorecard from the official website, comedk.org. The COMEDK 2026 score can be used for undergraduate admission to engineering and architecture courses across the state of Karnataka.

COMEDK 2026: List Of Architecture Colleges For Admission

Candidates can check the list of participating universities for the undergraduate architecture admission 2026 below.

Acharya's NRV School of Architecture, Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru

Angadi School of Architecture, Savagaon Road, Belagavi

KLE Technological University (Formerly known as BVBCET), Vidyanagar, Hubbali

BLDEA"s VP Dr. PG Halakatti College of Engineering & Technology, Ashram Road, Vijayapura

BMS School of Architecture, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology & Management, Kanakapura Main Road, Bengaluru

GSSS School of Architecture for Women, KRS Road, Mysuru

KLS Gogte Institute of Technology, Udyambag, Belagavi

MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

Siddaganga Institute of Technology, BH Road, Tumakuru

Srinivas Institute of Technology, GHS Road, Mangaluru

SJB School of Architecture & Planning, Kengeri, Bengaluru

Reva University, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Mysore School of Architecture, Lingambudi, Mysuru

RR School Of Architecture, Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru

Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning, Hoodi, Bengaluru

RV College of Architecture, Banashankari 6th Stage, Bengaluru

Wadiyar Centre for Architecture, Chamaraja Mohalla, Mysuru

Beary's Enviro-Architecture Design School, Near Mangalore University, Mangaluru

CMR University, Chagalatti, Bengaluru

BMS College of Architecture, Design & Planning, Bull Temple Road, Bengaluru

Sir MV School Of Architecture, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

Dayananda Sagar College of Architecture, Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru

Poojya Dr. Shivakumar Swamiji School of Architecture, Kalaburagi

Students awaiting their COMEDK 2026 results, can check the location of their preferred colleges, and plan their academic journey accordingly.