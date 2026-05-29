COMEDK 2026 Result Today At 4 PM: Know How To Check Your Rank And Download Scorecard

COMEDK 2026 Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to declare the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 result today at 4 pm. The exam body released the final answer key on May 23, 2026. The COMEDK rank and scorecard will be made available under the applicant login at comedk.org. Candidates can visit the official portal and download their scorecard using their login details.

The final merit cum rank list will be generated based on the performance in the entrance test. Candidates can check their COMEDK 2026 rank using their applicant's login ID. It is important to note that if a candidate obtains zero (0) mark, he/she will not be assigned any rank. Since the exam is conducted in multiple sessions, the test scores of the candidates will be taken in percentile for announcing the COMEDK 2026 rank. Percentile is derived by "percentage of candidates who have scored equal to or lower than the candidate," the official document stated.

Top Engineering Colleges

Candidates can check the list of some top participating universities below.

R V College of Engineering, Bengaluru

BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru

MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

Bangalore Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

JSS Science & Technology University, Mysuru

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru

Raja Rajeswari College of Engineering, Bengaluru

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology, Bengaluru

The exam body has stated that the COMEDK 2026 result will be binding on all candidates and no further claim will be entertained thereafter. Applicants can use their COMEDK scores for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in the state of Karnataka.