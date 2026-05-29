COMEDK Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Rank, Scorecard

COMEDK Result 2026 OUT: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) result 2026 today. Registered candidates can check their COMEDK 2026 score at comedk.org. The final answer key was released on May 23, 2026. Candidates must also note that this is the normalised score of the candidate, after deriving percentile based on percentages of candidates who have scored equal to or lower than the top scoring candidates. This method has been adopted to ensure fairness across all sessions.

COMEDK 2026: How To Access Scorecard

Students can check their common entrance exam score using the given steps.

Visit the official website: comedk.org.

Go to the candidate's login or click on the link indicating "COMEDK Result 2026."

Enter your login details, such as application number and password.

It is advisable to download the scorecard for admission and COMEDK 2026 counselling process.

COMEDK Rank Card Details

The online rank card has been made available under the applicant login in the official website. Candidates registering for the COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling should download and obtain a printout of the online rank card.

Also check: List Of Architecture Colleges For COMEDK 2026 Admission

Applicants can use their COMEDK scores for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in the state of Karnataka. It is also important to note that if a candidate obtains zero (0) mark, he/she will not be assigned any rank.

The exam body has stated that the COMEDK 2026 result will be binding on all candidates and no changes will be allowed later.