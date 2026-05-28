COMEDK Result 2026 To Be Announced Tomorrow at 4 PM; Check Download Steps

COMEDK Result 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the UGET 2026 result tomorrow, May 29, at 4 PM. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their rank and scorecards through the candidate login portal on the official website at comedk.org. The official update regarding the result declaration timing has been shared on the website. Candidates are advised to keep their application credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues while downloading the scorecard online.

COMEDK Result 2026 Date And Time

As per the latest official notification, COMEDK UGET 2026 rank and scorecards will be released tomorrow from 4 PM on May 29, 2026. Candidates can check their results only through online mode by logging into the official portal. The result will include important details such as candidate name, application number, score obtained, rank secured, and qualifying status.

How To Download COMEDK Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the COMEDK UGET 2026 scorecard:

Visit the COMEDK official website at comedk.org

Click on the COMEDK UGET Result 2026 link

Enter application number and password

Submit the login credentials

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Details Mentioned On COMEDK Scorecard 2026

The COMEDK UGET 2026 scorecard is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number

Score obtained

Rank secured

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.

COMEDK Counselling Date 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling registration and document upload process are tentatively expected to begin in June 2026. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process through the official website.